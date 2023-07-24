HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Latest News > Netflix Not Planning A Vision Pro App

Netflix Not Planning A Vision Pro App

By | 24 Jul 2023

Netflix are not planning the development of a native version app for Apple’s Vision Pro headset, instead allowing the existing iPad app to run unmodified.

It’s been revealed developers who don’t want to build Vision Pro software can either let their iPad apps run on the device, or tweak them for the headset.

So far, very few companies have pledged dedicated software for the device, with Netflix rejecting Apple’s in-app purchasing system, so the iOS and iPad app don’t support AirPlay and you can’t subscribe on Apple TV channels.

Apple’s Vision Pro headset is on display at Apple’s annual Worldwide Developers Conference at the company’s headquarters in Cupertino, California, U.S. June 5, 2023. REUTERS/Loren Elliott

The last of support could bring forward a broader issue when it comes to Apple gaining high-profile developers to develop for the headset. Factors contributing to the struggle include the high starting price, likely limited first year sales, and that third party apps have already been a problem for Meta.

Though upon release, it will start off with a huge supply of iPad apps, able to run without alteration. Disney+ is one coming to the device, along with Zoom and Microsoft committing as well.

It’s been speculated the apps will cost more than iPhone/iPad counterparts with some saying $20 could be the new $1, and professional apps could cost between $50 and $250.



About Post Author
, , , ,
You may also like
New Apple Foldable Patent Addresses Avoiding Breakages
8Yrs On Monster Beats Headphone Battle, Finally Ends
Apple Phone Release Delayed Says Source
An iPhone 15 Delay Could Impact Apple’s Bottom Line
HP Moves Production of Millions of PCs
Error, group does not exist! Check your syntax! (ID: 5)
banner

Subscribe to our mailing list

indicates required

Popular Posts

Microsoft Slashed More Jobs As CEO’s Billion Dollar Earnings Revealed
Latest News
/
July 24, 2023
/
New Apple Foldable Patent Addresses Avoiding Breakages
Latest News
/
July 24, 2023
/
Co-Founder Sergey Brin Helps Google Get A Wriggle-On With AI
Latest News
/
July 24, 2023
/
The Wait Is Over – ChatGPT App For Android Users Launching
Latest News
/
July 24, 2023
/
Spotify Joins Rivals & Raises Rates
Latest News
/
July 24, 2023
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

Microsoft Slashed More Jobs As CEO’s Billion Dollar Earnings Revealed
Latest News
/
July 24, 2023
/
/
Comments are Off
They are raking in billions while desperately trying to create a monopoly around AI and their Office suite of tools...
Read More