LG Electronics who recently moved to give away their popular WebOS operating system to third party brands has announced a major upgrade of their free streaming service LG Channels which has been expanded from 1,600 to 1,900 channels.

The South Korean Company claims that their LG Channels which is only available in certain Countries, doubled compared to last year with the Company expanding availability from 14 to 25 countries. At this stage it’s not known whether LG Channels will be launched in Australia.

LG Channels will also be available on more than 30 brands of smart TVs powered by LG’s own webOS TV platform, JVC, Polaroid Hitachi TVs in Australia.

LG Channels’ new UI is designed to help users navigate more intuitively and easily with an enhanced content recommendation function that analyses viewing preferences to suggest the most relevant offerings from its broad library of free content claims LG.

The new UI is available for LG smart TV models running webOS versions 5.0 and newer, with a version for webOS 3.0 through 4.5 coming soon.

The LG Channels app for smartphones will launch later this year giving users another convenient way to enjoy the content.

LG said that they will continue to expand its collaboration with leading global and local content providers to enrich the viewing experience on LG TVs, further diversifying its programming for new audiences with channels such as Rakuten Viki, OnDemand China, BABY SHARK TV and Kids Pang TV. Rakuten TV, already featured on LG Channels in major markets such as Europe.

Additionally, more than 100 Pluto TV channels will be coming to LG Channels later this year in select countries in Europe and Latin America.

Pluto TV offers a curated selection of unique channels with local and international fare for all interests and ages, such as Pluto TV Action, MasterChef, Pluto TV Cinema, Pluto TV Telenovelas and Pluto TV Anime.

And thanks to LG’s distribution partnership with Amagi, renowned producer Quincy Jones’ global hub for music and culture Qwest TV will be launching on LG TVs in France, Germany, Spain, Italy, Brazil and Mexico by the end of 2021.

As an added bonus local services such as Hollywire will be coming to Brazil and Mexico while Spanish viewers will be able to enjoy TV UP.