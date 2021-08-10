HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Latest News > LG Upgrades WebOS 1,600 Free LG Channels Set To Be Rolled Out

LG Upgrades WebOS 1,600 Free LG Channels Set To Be Rolled Out

By | 10 Aug 2021

LG Electronics who recently moved to give away their popular WebOS operating system to third party brands has announced a major upgrade of their free streaming service LG Channels which has been expanded from 1,600 to 1,900 channels.

The South Korean Company claims that their LG Channels which is only available in certain Countries, doubled compared to last year with the Company expanding availability from 14 to 25 countries. At this stage it’s not known whether LG Channels will be launched in Australia.

LG Channels will also be available on more than 30 brands of smart TVs powered by LG’s own webOS TV platform, JVC, Polaroid Hitachi TVs in Australia.

LG Channels’ new UI is designed to help users navigate more intuitively and easily with an enhanced content recommendation function that analyses viewing preferences to suggest the most relevant offerings from its broad library of free content claims LG.

The new UI is available for LG smart TV models running webOS versions 5.0 and newer, with a version for webOS 3.0 through 4.5 coming soon.

The LG Channels app for smartphones will launch later this year giving users another convenient way to enjoy the content.

LG said that they will continue to expand its collaboration with leading global and local content providers to enrich the viewing experience on LG TVs, further diversifying its programming for new audiences with channels such as Rakuten Viki, OnDemand China, BABY SHARK TV and Kids Pang TV. Rakuten TV, already featured on LG Channels in major markets such as Europe.

Additionally, more than 100 Pluto TV channels will be coming to LG Channels later this year in select countries in Europe and Latin America.

Pluto TV offers a curated selection of unique channels with local and international fare for all interests and ages, such as Pluto TV Action, MasterChef, Pluto TV Cinema, Pluto TV Telenovelas and Pluto TV Anime.

And thanks to LG’s distribution partnership with Amagi, renowned producer Quincy Jones’ global hub for music and culture Qwest TV will be launching on LG TVs in France, Germany, Spain, Italy, Brazil and Mexico by the end of 2021.

As an added bonus local services such as Hollywire will be coming to Brazil and Mexico while Spanish viewers will be able to enjoy TV UP.

About Post Author
David Richards has been writing about technology for more than 30 years. A former Fleet Street journalist, he wrote the Award Winning Series on the Federated Ships Painters + Dockers Union for the Bulletin that led to a Royal Commission. He is also a Logie Winner for Outstanding Contribution To TV Journalism with a story called The Werribee Affair. In 1997, he built the largest Australian technology media company and prior to that the third largest PR company that became the foundation company for Ogilvy PR. Today he writes about technology and the impact on both business and consumers.
, , , ,
You may also like
REVIEW: Worlds Best OS Now Built Into Polaroid 55” 4K TV
Multiple User Upgrade To Google TV Coming
TV Brands Generating Hundreds Of Millions From Click Of Ticket Viewing
Akai, Bauhn, Polaroid TV’s To Get LG’s Web OS After Deal With Tempo, Netflix & Amazon Prime TV
LG Booming, As Moody Ramps Up Rating On Expectation Of Mobile Market Exit
banner

Subscribe to our mailing list

indicates required

Popular Posts

Fujitsu Offers Paid Vaccination Leave To Aussie Staff
Industry Latest News
/
August 10, 2021
/
COVID Claims Another Expo, PAX Aus Cancelled
Coronavirus Events Gaming
/
August 10, 2021
/
NBN Co Posts Strong Figures For FY21
Latest News
/
August 10, 2021
/
Microsoft Suspends Windows 365 Free Trials After One Day
Latest News Microsoft Windows
/
August 10, 2021
/
ASX To Release Outage Report
Finance Industry
/
August 10, 2021
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

Fujitsu Offers Paid Vaccination Leave To Aussie Staff
Industry Latest News
/
August 10, 2021
/
/
Comments are Off
Fujitsu will offer its 3,600 employees in Australia and New Zealand a day’s paid leave to receive the COVID-19 vaccine....
Read More