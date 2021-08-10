HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Fujitsu Offers Paid Vaccination Leave To Aussie Staff

By | 10 Aug 2021
Fujitsu will offer its 3,600 employees in Australia and New Zealand a day’s paid leave to receive the COVID-19 vaccine.

“As two doses of the vaccine are required, fully vaccinated employees and contractors can receive up to one day of paid leave in total upon completion of the two COVID-19 vaccinations,” the company says.

“This program is extensive as it not only incorporates Fujitsu’s employees but also extends through the cooperation of its external agencies to those contractors engaged by Fujitsu.”

It’s a move that many employees will no doubt be making in the coming months.

“I believe that large employers must take some responsibility for supporting vaccination efforts and help advance our vaccination rollout,” Graeme Beardsell, CEO, Fujitsu ANZ, says.

“The ongoing economic and social disruption caused by COVID-19 needs to be halted as quickly as possible and corporate Australia and New Zealand are in a strong position to support public policy in this ongoing health and economic crisis.”

 

