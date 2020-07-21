LG has further capitalised on booming gaming equipment demand prompt by the COVID19 pandemic, by unveiling its world-first 4K IPS 1 millisecond (1ms) Gray-to-Gray (GTG) monitor for immersive gameplay with NVIDIA G-SYNC support.

The new ‘UltraGear’ (model 27GN950) monitor is a 2020 CES Innovation and Red Dot Design Award winner, and is a successor to LG’s first 1ms GTG IPS gaming monitor released last year (model 27GL850).

The product has commenced international release across key markets of Europe, North America, Asia, with local pricing and availability yet to be confirmed.

Boasting advanced IPS displays, the 27-inch monitor pledges stunning speed without compromising picture quality – contributing to LG’s claim as one of the top gaming monitor makers in the United States.

The new UltraGear monitor offers even faster, accurate colours versus its predecessor for next-generation 4K gaming impact.

With 98% coverage of the DCI-P3 colour space, the monitor seeks to offer gamers total immersion.

VESA Display Stream Compression technology pledges ‘virtually lossless’ 4K UHD images in 10-bit colour, with a 144Hz refresh rate via a single DIsplayPort cable.

The product claims to be a one-of-a-kind monitor, supporting hardware calibration by enabling LG’s proprietary Nano IPS display for immensely precise colour reproduction.

With VESA DisplayHDR 600 certification, the new UltraGear gaming monitor is also NVIDIA G-SYNC compatible, and offers enhanced image quality with reduced screen tearing.

“We are excited to bring NVIDIA G-SYNC Compatible support to LG’s most advanced UltraGear model yet,” states Kaustubh Sanghani, vice president and general manager, GeForce OEM at NVIDIA.

“Gamers will be blown away by the responsiveness and the lifelike visuals when playing the latest PC games that feature real-time ray-tracing powered by GeForce technology.”

The monitor is marketed as the ultimate all-in-one solution for users who livestream their gaming sessions, due to an expansive 4K resolution screen and next-gen components.

The device is also suited for creative professionals who seeks to edit multiple high-resolution files, across many applications simultaneously.

With support for 10-bit colour depth and hardware calibration, the monitor offers strong color accuracy for professional-level video production.

“UltraGear monitors will continue to push the boundaries of monitor technology, leveraging our advanced IPS 1ms GTG display technology to take gaming to even greater heights,” states said Jang Ik-hwan, senior VP and head of the IT business unit of LG Electronics Business Solutions Company.

The new 27GN950 will also be the first LG UltraGear monitor to feature its new “wings” gaming emblem.

Key Specifications: