HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Brands > Acer > Acer’s $4,000 Home Office Giveaway Starts Today

Acer’s $4,000 Home Office Giveaway Starts Today

By | 21 Jul 2020
, ,

Acer is running a competition for Australian residents, offering a prize pool worth $4,000 in total.

The grand prize includes a $2,000 home office makeover, an Acer Swift 5 Intel Core i7 laptop, and an Acer 27-inch FHD monitor. Five runner-up winners will receive a $500 Harvey Norman gift card.

To enter, simply visit the competition site acerhomeofficesos.com and upload an original image of your home set-up and write a short response stating why you deserve to win in 50 words or less.

Entries are open now and will close on 31st July 2020. The winners will be chosen by a panel of judges.

“The rapid rate at which Aussies have had to work from home has meant people are doing everything from working at the kitchen table, to squatting on their staircase to find the best Internet connection, which is why Acer is giving the chance for one lucky winner to win a home office makeover that will be the envy of all their friends!”

Acer 27-inch FHD monitor

About Post Author
Editor in Chief at 4square media
banner

Subscribe to our mailing list

indicates required

Popular Posts

LG Unveil World-First 4K Gaming Monitor With NVIDIA G-SYNC
Display Gaming Gaming Monitor
/
July 21, 2020
/
New iPhone Tipped To Support Ultra-Fast 5G mmWave
Apple Communication Latest News
/
July 21, 2020
/
Sony Tipped To Limit PS5 Pre-Orders To One Per Household
Console Gaming Latest News
/
July 21, 2020
/
Google Pixel Buds Release Met With ‘Hiss’
Google Latest News Sound
/
July 21, 2020
/
JobKeeper Extended To March 2021 But With Lower Payments
Coronavirus Industry Latest News
/
July 21, 2020
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

LG Unveil World-First 4K Gaming Monitor With NVIDIA G-SYNC
Display Gaming Gaming Monitor
/
July 21, 2020
/
/
0 Comment
LG has further capitalised on booming gaming equipment demand prompt by the COVID19 pandemic, by unveiling its world-first 4K IPS...
Read More