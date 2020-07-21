Acer is running a competition for Australian residents, offering a prize pool worth $4,000 in total.

The grand prize includes a $2,000 home office makeover, an Acer Swift 5 Intel Core i7 laptop, and an Acer 27-inch FHD monitor. Five runner-up winners will receive a $500 Harvey Norman gift card.

To enter, simply visit the competition site acerhomeofficesos.com and upload an original image of your home set-up and write a short response stating why you deserve to win in 50 words or less.

Entries are open now and will close on 31st July 2020. The winners will be chosen by a panel of judges.

“The rapid rate at which Aussies have had to work from home has meant people are doing everything from working at the kitchen table, to squatting on their staircase to find the best Internet connection, which is why Acer is giving the chance for one lucky winner to win a home office makeover that will be the envy of all their friends!”