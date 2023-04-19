This year marks a decade of LG’s OLED technology, and their 15 latest TVs feature a host of smart upgrades, innovative tech and unique form factors to fit in with all consumer lifestyles.

The company’s marketing manager for home entertainment Tony Brown says, “At LG, we are committed to continuous innovation across our home entertainment products and our 2023 TV range is no exception. And as our technologies have evolved, so has the role of the TV in Australian homes. Whether it be the hub where people gather for the latest sporting match, game or movie, or a statement piece positioned to impress invited guests, this year we are providing a television for every consumer.”

The 97″ LG SIGNATURE OLED M is the first TV with Zero Connect technology. The wireless TV comes with a separate Zero Connect box that can send 4K video and audio signals at 120Hz. The box features multiple ports to plug in commonly used HDMI devices, connecting with compatible soundbars. It’s also voice recognition enabled.

The model with the most significant upgrade this year is the evo G3 TV. Available in sizes from 55″ to 83″, it features LG’s latest Alpha9 Gen 6 AI processor, which integrates AI-assisted deep learning tech to deliver high-quality sound and vision.

This is combined with Brightness Booster Max technology, which brings in new Light Control Architecture and light-boosting algorithms to add to average and peak luminance, as well as an OLED evo panel.

This is LG’s brightest 4K OLED yet. It splits pictures into 20,000 blocks to detect the brightest and darkest areas to deliver precision HDR optimisation.

LG AI Sound Pro provides virtual 9.1.1 surround sound from the set’s speakers. Plus, One Wall design means there’s minimal gap when mounted on a wall.

LG have also introduced “Home webOS” for convenience and customisation options.

Plus, new Quick Cards provide access to content and services in different categories, grouped into Home Office, Gaming, Music and Sports. For instance, the Home Office Card turns an LG TV into a workstation, accessing cloud-based virtualisation solutions.

Other new features in LG’s 2023 range include AI Concierge, which provides a bunch of keywords for browsing trending content. It also suggests useful settings, options and modes.

Meanwhile, the Objet models – Posé and Easel – go beyond a regular TV, becoming part of the users’ space by blending innovation and design. LG Posé features an LG OLED evo panel and Alpha9 Gen 5 AI Processor, which deliver more vibrant, clearer images.

LG Objet Easel offers versatile and modern design plus fabric cover.

Then there’s the LG StanbyME portable screen, featuring a 27″ FHD touch LED screen and rechargeable battery. With five wheels in the base, LG StanbyME is a wireless solution users can move from room to room.

LG OLED Flex has a bendable 42″ OLED screen, that can go from flat to curved (900R) and in between, with 20 incremental settings.

