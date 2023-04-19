HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Google Launches Merch Store To Spend ‘Play Points’

By | 19 Apr 2023

Google has extended its Play Points rewards program to offer perks such as food vouchers, Google merchandise, and more.

Google Play Points are earned when money is spent in Google Play, either on an app, in-app purchases, movies, or books. Previously these could only get you gaming credit and in-app perks.

Now the rewards have spilled over into the real world, with a bunch of Google merchandise, including branded socks, hoodies, sunglasses, water bottles, and all the other junk you’d expect to get in a promotional showbag.

More interesting is Google’s partnership with the likes of DoorDash, and Instagram, where your points can be transferred for vouchers.

in-app items, Google merchandise, offers from partners like DoorDash and Instacart, and more.

This expanded has only just hit the US and Japan, with other markets to follow.

It will be interesting to see which local partnership Google taps when launching here.

 



