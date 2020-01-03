LG’s 8K TVs With Next-Gen AI Coming To CES 2020

LG Electronics will unveil its expanded Real 8K TV lineup at CES 2020, consisting of eight TVs with new 77-inch and 65-inch class models joining its existing 88-inch and 75-inch 8K screen sizes.

The new lineup, which will be on show from January 7-10 at the company’s booth (#11100, Central Hall, Las Vegas Convention Centre), includes premium 88-inch and 77-inch class LG Signature OLED 8K TVs (models 88/77 OLED ZX) and advanced LG NanoCell TVs (models 75/65 Nano99, 75/65 Nano97, 75/65 Nano95).

All models offer the capability to play native 8K content, thanks to support of a wide selection of 8K content sources from HDMI and USB digital inputs, supports 8K content streaming at 60fps, and certified to deliver 8K 60p over HDMI.

The 2020 lineup features upgraded performance thanks to the new a9 Gen 3 AI Processor, which leverages deep learning technology to deliver optimised picture and sound quality through AI-based 8K upscaling.

The a9 Gen 3 Processor’s AI Picture Pro recognising faces and text on screen and fine-tunes and sharpens each to produce more optimised visuals; while Auto Genre Selection recognises the type of content being watched and automatically applies picture settings among four genres (movies, sports, standard, animation).

Also, thanks to the built-in AI technology, users can also monitor and control compatible IoT devices directly from the TV’s Home Dashboard, while Hands-Free Voice Control allows viewers to easily control multiple connected devices with just their voice.

“LG is deeply committed to providing consumers with an outstanding viewing experience. With LG 8K OLED and NanoCell TVs, customers can know they are getting future-proofed products that will deliver mesmerising picture quality, regardless of the format,” said Park Hyoung-sei, LG Home Entertainment Company President.