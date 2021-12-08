In launching their new 12-model side by side refrigerator range, LG Electronics hosted a roundtable discussion on how Australia’s behaviours and attitudes have changed in relation to food through the past 18 months, with the impact of Covid and the related lockdowns and resulting lifestyle shake-ups.

With the new range’s elevated features helping to prolong food freshness and amplify the home entertaining experience, the discussion saw meal kit provider Marley Spoon, chef and author Luke Hines, and renowned mixologist Kurtis Bosley, all provide a look into the Australian kitchen, a modern kitchen LG’s innovative side by side range is set to improve.

With the experts agreeing Australians have embraced planning meals ahead, as well as a revitalized return to entertaining at home with drinks gatherings and dinner parties, the side by side range – from a 55L model up to 635L – is geared towards the “new normal”.

The LG Craft Ice maker produces upscale slow-melting round ice that’s perfect for cocktails and specialty beverages. It can deliver three 2″ balls every 22 hours, and stores up to 30 of them.

With hygiene now an important issue, LG’s UVnano water dispenser uses a UV LED light to automatically sanitise the nozzle for 10 minutes every hour, reducing up to 99 per cent of bacteria.

To aid plan-ahead shopping trips and prevent food wastage, the Surround Cooling feature combines traditional rear air vents with the Door Cooling feature to circulate cool air from multiple directions, so temperature fluctuations are reduced and your produce stays fresher longer.

The LG InstaView Door-in-Door feature is also back in some models, illuminating the glass panel with two quick knocks so you can view the contents without having to open it and lose cool air.