LG Smart TVs Now With Google Stadia Cloud Gaming

LG Smart TVs Now With Google Stadia Cloud Gaming

By | 8 Dec 2021

Premium gaming on state-of-the-art displays without extra hardware is now a breeze, with Google Stadia Cloud gaming now available for owners of LG smart TVs running webOS 5.0 and higher in 22 countries.

The native support of Stadia gameplay will offer instant access to high-end games, coupled with exceptional graphics and frame rates on the next-level displays.

Available on the LG Content Store to download now in countries where Stadia is available, for more than 200 games such as Cyberpunk 2077, Assassin’s Creed: Valhalla, Hitman 3 and Resident Evil Village, as well as access to free games and demos.

With the compatible controller, there is no download required.

Stadia supports 4K HDR graphics, 60 FPS gameplay and immersive 5.1 surround sound, making LG smart TVs a great match for anyone after advanced gaming without having to go for a separate console or PC.

LG’s OLED TVs meld perfectly with Stadia, and are awesome for first-person shooters, real-time strategies and racing games thanks to their deep blacks and precise colours.

Add to this the fast 1ms response time and low input lag without loss in picture quality and you’ll be gaming better than ever.

