LG Electronics who love flooding the market with announcements ahead of CES, have finally revealed their latest newest lineup of 2024 QNED and QNED Mini LED TVs which will be revealed at the 2024 CES event in January.

Shown to Australian retailers last month in South Korea, the new range includes an ultra-large 98-inch TV with advanced AI-powered processing technologies, extensive personalisation features and what LG is calling sophisticated design.

In Australia, the Company is punting on the new range lifting their fortunes after a poor 2023 with their TV sales falling significantly according to retailers.

Key to the 2024 range is new intelligence powered by a new α8 AI Processor, which LG claims is an improvement on their current processor, with a 1.3-fold increase in AI performance, a 2.3-fold enhancement in graphic performance and a processing speed that is 1.6 times faster.

New AI Picture Pro offers the ultimate picture quality based on deep learning.

LG is also touting another webOS upgrade.

The most intriguing part of this pre-CES press release is a guarantee of future smart TV software updates, similar to what we’ve seen recently on phones like Google’s Pixel 8 series.

For older webOS users LG is offering an upgrade to the latest version of its webOS smart TV platform to give more smart TV owners the most up-to-date user experience for the next five years.

This offer comes to LG QNED Mini LED 8K models launched in 2022 (QNED99 and QNED95 series) and will be extended to additional models in the QNED TV lineup worldwide in the future.

This upgrade does not cover the TV’s hardware or processor performance, features, or durability.

In addition to new picture quality, AI Sound Pro captivates viewers with the audio excellence of virtual 9.1.2 surround sound from the TVs’ built-in speakers.

For a unified audio system, WOW Orchestra seamlessly integrates the LG Sound Bar and the TV’s speakers, resulting in a 3D sound experience.

Featuring LG’s Quantum Dot and NanoCell colour technologies, the company’s latest QNED TVs deliver new crisp and vivid picture quality due to the use of a new processor.

There is also enhanced colour reproduction.

By utilising the latest LG webOS smart TV platform, users can create individual profiles to tailor the experience to their preferences something that Samsung has been doing for some time, it will also be a key feature of the new Foxtel Group Hubbl puck which is due to be launched in February.

The NEW lg TVs can differentiate between voices based on the user profiles and offer personalised recommendations by interpreting patterns from their comprehensive usage history.

Furthermore, the main home UI screen of the newest version of webOS features Dynamic Q Card for fast, access to its services, with customised organisation into groups, such as Home Office, Home Hub, Sports, and Games.

LG 2024 QNED TVs also support Apple AirPlay and Chromecast for enhanced convenience in connectivity and compatibility with mobile devices.