HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Latest News > Samsung CES Sphere Event Has Pundits Asking What Galaxy Product Is Being Launched

Samsung CES Sphere Event Has Pundits Asking What Galaxy Product Is Being Launched

By | 28 Dec 2023

A special one-off Samsung Galaxy CES event being held at the new Las Vegas Sphere has pundits thinking that Samsung could use CES to announce a new Galaxy device.

The Sphere is a first-of-its-kind 18,600-seater music and entertainment arena which boasts an incredible 16k resolution wraparound LED screen and also features 54,000 m2 of exterior LED displays that can be seen from miles away with journalists invited to the event told not to bring their bags.

It will be interesting to see if Samsung used the occasion to announce that their upcoming smartphones will come with a simultaneous interpretation feature powered by chips inside the devices.

Or is Samsung bring back the Ballie house bot that lit up CES in 2020.

According to sources a new AI Live Translate Call feature, which will work on voice calls, will be offered on flagship Galaxy S24 phones slated to be announced in January.

It will start out supporting languages with the most users, such as English and Spanish, before adding Korean, Japanese and more.

The automatic interpreter will rely on Samsung’s Gauss generative artificial-intelligence model and the company’s proprietary processors.

It will work in both directions, enabling conversations between a variety of languages with almost no delay.

The new feature will work even when talking to someone who is using another brand’s device. It can also display the translations as text on-screen.

Most similar features on smartphones have involved cloud-based apps, making lag-free conversations difficult. This could change with improvements in chip performance that allow call data to be processed on the devices themselves.

Samsung introduced its language-processing AI technology at developer events in November and has been looking for a chance to incorporate it into its products.

 



About Post Author
David Richards has been writing about technology for more than 30 years. A former Fleet Street journalist, he wrote the Award Winning Series on the Federated Ships Painters + Dockers Union for the Bulletin that led to a Royal Commission. He is also a Logie Winner for Outstanding Contribution To TV Journalism with a story called The Werribee Affair. In 1997, he built the largest Australian technology media company and prior to that the third largest PR company that became the foundation company for Ogilvy PR. Today he writes about technology and the impact on both business and consumers.
, ,
You may also like
CES 2024 Set To Feature Brand New OZ SoundBlade Product From BlueAnt
New ASUS Gaming Laptop To Be Unveiled At CES 2024
Hisense Reveals New Mini-LED TV Before CES 2024
Storm Audio Processes Top CES 2024 Award
LG Display & Samsung Fight It Out For Foldable OLED Tablet Market Share
Error, group does not exist! Check your syntax! (ID: 5)
banner

Subscribe to our mailing list

indicates required

Popular Posts

Foxtel Looks Good As Foreign Streaming Compeitors Intro Advertising To Claw Back Losses
Latest News
/
December 29, 2023
/
LG Reveals 2024 TVs With New Web OS & Ai Processor
Latest News
/
December 28, 2023
/
Winnings Appliances Boss A Loser
Latest News
/
December 28, 2023
/
CES 2024 Set To Feature Brand New OZ SoundBlade Product From BlueAnt
Latest News
/
December 27, 2023
/
Apple Stops Hardware Support For Out Of Warranty Watches
Latest News
/
December 22, 2023
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

Foxtel Looks Good As Foreign Streaming Compeitors Intro Advertising To Claw Back Losses
Latest News
/
December 29, 2023
/
/
Comments are Off
If you signed up to Amazon Prime video services and expected no advertising, the bad news is the Amazon owned...
Read More