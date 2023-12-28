A special one-off Samsung Galaxy CES event being held at the new Las Vegas Sphere has pundits thinking that Samsung could use CES to announce a new Galaxy device.

The Sphere is a first-of-its-kind 18,600-seater music and entertainment arena which boasts an incredible 16k resolution wraparound LED screen and also features 54,000 m2 of exterior LED displays that can be seen from miles away with journalists invited to the event told not to bring their bags.

It will be interesting to see if Samsung used the occasion to announce that their upcoming smartphones will come with a simultaneous interpretation feature powered by chips inside the devices.

Or is Samsung bring back the Ballie house bot that lit up CES in 2020.

According to sources a new AI Live Translate Call feature, which will work on voice calls, will be offered on flagship Galaxy S24 phones slated to be announced in January.

It will start out supporting languages with the most users, such as English and Spanish, before adding Korean, Japanese and more.

The automatic interpreter will rely on Samsung’s Gauss generative artificial-intelligence model and the company’s proprietary processors.

It will work in both directions, enabling conversations between a variety of languages with almost no delay.

The new feature will work even when talking to someone who is using another brand’s device. It can also display the translations as text on-screen.

Most similar features on smartphones have involved cloud-based apps, making lag-free conversations difficult. This could change with improvements in chip performance that allow call data to be processed on the devices themselves.

Samsung introduced its language-processing AI technology at developer events in November and has been looking for a chance to incorporate it into its products.