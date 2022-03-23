Rapid-fire technological advancements, alongside chip shortages and shipment issues, have driven the price of flagship monitors to tremendous heights. For some people however, having all the top spec features is just not worth the price tag.

Introducing the LG 34BP65C, their latest widescreen monitor that offers most of the feature’s gamers and other computer users would ever need, for a much lower price tag.

Like its competitors, the LG 34BP65C is a 34-inch curved ultrawide monitor with 3440×1440 (1440p) resolution. It offers a 160Hz refresh rate with 5ms response time, which while is lower than 360Hz refresh rate of some top end monitors, most GPUs won’t achieve frame rates that high on demanding games.

While this monitor is not specifically designed with gaming in mind, it boasts plenty of features to keep gamers happy, such as AMD FreeSync Premium for screen tearing prevention and motion blur reduction, Dynamic Action Sync (DAS) which reduces input lag in fast paced games.

Nvidia say that “1440p 27-inch displays can improve aiming by up to 3 percent over traditional 1080 24-inch displays when aiming at small targets.” As a result, this monitor is a great entry point for those looking to get more competitive with their gaming.

The panel can reach brightness levels of 300 nits and covers 99% of the sRGB color gamut. This is useful for gaming as well as entertainment and photo and video editing. LG claim that the 34BP65C supports HDR10, however it is not officially HDR certified.

Inputs include a DisplayPort 1.4, a pair of HDMI 2.0 Ports and a 3.5mm headphone jack. There are two 7-watt speakers built in, as well as a stand that allows users to adjust height and tilt.

When compared to the cream of the crop of gaming monitors, the LG certainly does fall short. However, it offers fantastic features for its low-price tag of $719.95 AUD, enough to please most gamers and non-gamers alike.

The LG 34BP65C monitor is currently available on the LG website.