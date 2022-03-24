Motorola Australia has today announced the local release of its Edge 30 Pro phone, which retails at $999.

It comes as the Lenovo owned brand gains market share with management claiming up to 50% growth which has come from Chinese brands Oppo and TCL via their slow down in sales of their Alcatel range and the exit of Huawei and LG Electronics from the Australian market.

Their new Edge 30 Pro is powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1, Qualcomm’s most powerful processor to date.

Motorola believe that the device will help them grow share in the ‘Affordable Premium’ market in Australia where Samsung has gained share with Samsung S21 and now S22 FE device.

The new Samsung Edge 30 Pro sports a 6.7-inch OLED screen with HDR10+ recording for videos, and 144Hz playback.

The screen is protected by corning Gorilla Glass 3.

The clean version of Android 12 system drives the phone, with “no clunky software skins or duplicate apps”, although it can be customised through Motorola’s My UX.

The Edge 30 Pro comes with 128GB and 8GB RAM, but unfortunately doesn’t have a card slot to upgrade space.

Camera-wise, it sports a 50MP wide, a second 50MP ultrawide snapper, and a 2MP depth camera. The selfie camera is 60MP.

It supports Wi-Fi 6E, which is fast becoming standard for mid-tier phones, and offers Dolby Atmos sound through two stereo speakers, firing from the bottom of the phone.

Battery-wise it offers 4,800mAh, which Motorola claims will last 32.5 hours, and can be charged in minutes with a 68W fast-charge. It also supports 15W TurboPower wireless charging, and comes with a 30W charger in the box.

“At Motorola, our mission is to deliver cutting-edge technology to consumers who are after a flagship and one-of-a-kind smartphone experience,” explains Kurt Bonnici, Head of Motorola for Australia and New Zealand.

“The motorola Edge 30 Pro does exactly that. With an industry-leading processor, ultra-high res cameras, gorgeous display and innovative software experience, consumers will have the most advanced technology at their fingertips. And best of all, we’re bringing these features at an accessible price point.”

Pre-orders are available from Thursday, with the phone on sale from JB Hi-Fi and The Good Guys from March 31, starting from $999. Customers can pre-order at JB Hi-Fi until March 30 and receive a Lenovo Smart Clock with Wireless Charging Dock valued at $109.