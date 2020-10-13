LG has expanded its streaming app range on NanoCell, OLED and 4K/UHD smart TVs, following the recent debut of platforms such as ABC iView, Optus Sport and Amazon Music on the webOS Home Launcher.

The streaming applications join platforms such as YouTube, Amazon Prime Video, Stan, Netflix and Disney+.

It follows the Korean company’s pledge to offer more entertainment streaming options to the 1.5 million+ existing LG smart TV models in Australia.

Latest data from Roy Morgan reveals around 16 million Australians have access to at least one content streaming service – lead by Netflix (13.28 million viewers), Foxtel (5.5 million), Stan (4.43 million).

Users can control the LG webOS platform via the accompanying smart Magic Remote, offering easy accessibility to these streaming apps.

“At LG Electronics Australia, we are passionate about providing Australians with content viewing options that enrich the home entertainment experience,” states Tony Brown, Marketing Manager for Home Entertainment at LG Electronics Australia.

“At a time where Australians are staying home and watching more movies and TV shows, we have made it easy for consumers to catch up and stream their favourite shows whenever they please and in the comfort of their lounge room”

“We look forward to continuing to add more high-quality entertainment services in the future for new and existing customers.”

LG webOS is available across selected 2020 8K and 4K LG OLED, NanoCell and 4K UHD models.

User experience is enhanced via the availability of Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos titles across Apple TV, Disney+ and Netflix on compatible LG smart TVs.