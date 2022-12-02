HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
LG Offers Apple TV+ Promotion

By | 2 Dec 2022

LG Smart TV owners owners in over eighty countries can access Apple TV+ for free for three months.

Starting this week, the promotion is available to new Apple TV+ subscribers and applies to all compatible 4K and 8K LG Smart TV models from 2018 to 2022 running webOS 4.0 to webOS 2022.

LG Smart TVs employ Dolby Vision IQ and Dolby Atmos to enhance the immersive home entertainment experience, especially when streaming the Dolby mastered Apple TV+ titles.

Viewers can use LG Magic Remote to point, click and scroll the app’s interface and utilize its built-in microphone to search, discover and start watching Apple TV+ shows via simple voice commands on LG Smart TVs supporting webOS 4.0 or higher.

WebOS 22 supports personal profiles to deliver to each individual their own personalized viewing experience.

To redeem this offer, users must access the Apple TV+ app via a compatible LG Smart TV and follow the redemption instructions.

This offer is available until the end of January 2023.


