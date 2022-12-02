Ikea Australia has launched a gift registry service ahead of Christmas, and extended its in-store App Checkout to all ten stores across the country.

Customers can now download an app and scan products as they walk around the store. As they exit, they pay using a QR code at a mobile checkout point.

Customers can also set up an Ikea Family account and create a Gift Registry featuring the products they would like to receive. Family and friends are then invited to browse the registry, and make a purchase, either online or in-store.

“Changing customer behaviour” has led to these changes, according to Giovanni Rutigliano, country digital manager for Ikea Australia.

“We know our customers want to shop faster and more efficiently in-store and online,” said Rutigliano.

“The Gift Registry and the in-store App Checkout will make shopping simpler and more exciting.”