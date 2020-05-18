HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
LG Makes Upgrading TVs Easier With Free Delivery & Installation

By | 18 May 2020
From the 20th May LG will be offering free delivery and installation, including standard wall mounting, on selected OLED and NanoCell 8K and 4K TVs in the 2020 range that are sized 75-inches and above.

This comes as many consumers look to upgrade their TVs during the COVID-19 lockdowns, as it is unlikely that live events will return anytime soon. LG stated big screen TV demand is forecast to rise by 25% in 2020.

“We understand Aussies are seeking out bigger TVs in 2020 and we want to make the experience from store to home as easy as possible,” said Tony Brown, Marketing Manager for Home Entertainment at Electronics Australia.

This follows LG’s recent unveiling of its NanoCell TVs, which add the third generation of LG’s Alpha 7 processor, among other new features.

“Our LG Premium Service is just another way we are setting our customers up for success so they can sit back, relax and enjoy sharing the viewing experience with their loved ones,” Brown said.

LG is offering the LG Premium Service on the following models:

  • OLED88ZX (OLED 8K): RRP$71,999
  • OLED77ZX (OLED 8K): RRP$35,999
  • OLED77GX (OLED 4K): RRP$11,399
  • OLED77CX (OLED 4K): RRP$10,199
  • 75NAN099 (NanoCell 8K): RRP$10,199
  • 75NAN095 (NanoCell 8K): RRP$7,799
  • 86NANO91 (NanoCell 4K): RRP$7,439
  • 75NANO91 (NanoCell 4K): RRP$5,039
