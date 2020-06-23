LG Premium ‘InstaView’ Fridge Notches Million Global Sales

LG Electronics has announced its iconic InstaView Door-in-Door refrigerator notched one million sales worldwide this month, with an average of over 700 units sold per day.

The premium large-capacity fridge is available in 150 countries, and was launched in 2016.

The ‘InstaView’ refrigerator is sold in Australia from retailers like Harvey Norman, often costing between $2999 – $5099.

“Our advanced technology and customer-first approach is resonating with consumers who have made InstaView one of the fastest selling refrigerator brands as long as refrigerators have existed,” claims Dan Song, president of LG Electronics Home Appliance & Air Solution Company.

The fridge is designed to be a marriage of form and function, with its front panel transformed into a transparent window to gleam inside with two knocks of the knuckle.

Claimed to reduce cold air loss by over 41%, users can gauge what they have inside without opening the fridge, thereby increasing food freshness and reducing energy.

A winner of the Red Dot Design Award and iF Design Award, the LG InstaFridge series has expanded into several product variants including French Door and Side-by-side. The company’s InstaView technology has also been employed in its connected home SIGNATURE Wine Cellar range.

“This milestone is a testament to LG’s ability to develop differentiated, high-quality products that have propelled us to the top of the ranks in many home appliance categories,” adds Mr Song.

“Today’s appliances include as much technology as a computer or smartphone and our customers have extremely high expectations of them.”

LG has also amped up its refrigerator tech with ‘Smart Care+’ which uses artificial intelligence to analyse collected usage pattern data to lower its temperature prior to times of heavy use to better maintain s set target temperature.

Smart Care+ tech harnesses the same data to reduce energy waste, and automatically puts the fridge in Save Mode during periods of infrequent usage.