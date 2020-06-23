HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Appliances > LG Wins Intellectual Property Lawsuit Against Beko

LG Wins Intellectual Property Lawsuit Against Beko

By | 23 Jun 2020
The Munich District Court has ruled in favour of LG in the intellectual property (IP) infringement lawsuit against the Turkish-based home appliance companies Beko Deutschland and Grundig Intermedia.

The case centred on the unlicensed implementation of LG’s patented freezer door-ice making technology. This technology was developed by LG for its side-by-side refrigerator models and is included in a portfolio of more than 400 patents relating to door-ice making tech.

LG is now seeking an injunction on the sale of infringing refrigerators that are produced by Ar-çelik A.Ş. in Turkey and then imported and sold by Beko and Grundig.

“LG Electronics is pleased with the court’s decision that Turkish companies should not be allowed to continue using technology developed by many LG engineers over thousands of hours without due compensation,” said Jeon Saeng-gyu, Executive Vice President of LG’s Intellectual Property Centre.

“On behalf of innovators and creators world over, LG will continue to challenge the practice of intellectual property theft by companies that believe they can benefit from the hard work of others.”

