LG Electronics has lit up Sydney Motorsport Park, Australia’s only permanent day and night racing circuit, with a multi-million dollar display installation.

The FIA Grade 2 Circuit at Eastern Creek now sports state-of-the-art LG LED displays and integrated television and lighting systems that will light up the world-famous racetrack day and night.

The impressive installation is one of the largest in any sporting venue globally, and features 350 square metres of LED displays, including a 45-square-metre welcome screen, four 12 metre-squared double-sided LED boards, and 144 metres of pit straight LED screens, facing the Brabham Straight and grandstand.

“The Sydney Motorsport Park project really demonstrates the transformative impact that LG LED High Brightness panels can deliver,” said Brad Reed, Head of B2B Marketing (Solutions for Business) at LG Electronics Australia.

“As one of our largest sporting facility installations globally, we are pleased to demonstrate how LG advanced LED technology can provide a completely new entertainment experience.”