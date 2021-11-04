HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Bauhn TV Sold By Aldi Voted Australia’s Best Value TV

By | 4 Nov 2021

What is the best value for money TV in Australia, according to comparison website, Canstar Blue it’s the Aldi sold Braun TV that comes out on top?

The Tempo distributed brand sits alongside the Samsung and Sony brands who won awards in the top end premium TV market.

At Aldi, a Bauhn 65″ TV complete with Android TV and 4K Display is selling for $799, that’s if it’s not been snapped up with consumers often queuing to get their hands on the popular TV when they are ranged in the popular Aldi specials section.

Canstar Blue’s research has revealed that the most popular reason Australians purchased a new television in the last two years was wanting to upgrade to a Smart TV (28%), followed by replacing a broken predecessor (27%), and rounding out the top three was wanting to upgrade to a newer model (20%).

The comparison website has also found that Australians spend on average $984 on a television and watch approximately seventeen hours of television per week.

To view customer satisfaction research and ratings for over 1,800 brands across more than three hundred consumer products and services, visit Canstar Blue’s website.

David Richards has been writing about technology for more than 30 years. A former Fleet Street journalist, he wrote the Award Winning Series on the Federated Ships Painters + Dockers Union for the Bulletin that led to a Royal Commission. He is also a Logie Winner for Outstanding Contribution To TV Journalism with a story called The Werribee Affair. In 1997, he built the largest Australian technology media company and prior to that the third largest PR company that became the foundation company for Ogilvy PR. Today he writes about technology and the impact on both business and consumers.
