Home > Latest News > LG Launches New Washer Dryer In US

LG Launches New Washer Dryer In US

By | 5 Jan 2024

LG has launched its new Mega Capacity Smart WashCombo Washer / Dryer in the US, complete with a Direct Drive motor and Inverter HeatPump technology. It has the largest capacity in its range, as well as a short two-hour cycle.

The device can also wash large fabrics including a king-size comforter, and energy efficiency has been enhanced through the Inverter HeatPump. Additionally, it has an integrated LCD digital dial for control.

The user can choose from over 20 cycles, and can operate the machine remotely via the companion app, or voice commands via Google Assistant or Amazon Alexa.

The washer / dryer uses LG’s SmartThinQ technology for remote management via the app, and the owner can use the app to get updates, progress alerts and Smart Diagnosis.

It also uses AI technology to assess fabric, dirt level, and load size, and then adjusts the cycle for optimal cleaning.

Some other features include, the ezDispense automatic detergent and softener dispensing, along with the ezLintFilter for lint removal. The dispenser allows for up to 31 auto detergent dispensing washes.

Currently, the Mega Capacity Smart WashCombo washer dryer is retailing for U$2,999. It remains unclear if and when it will be made available in Australia.

The Direct Drive motor comes with a 10 year LG warranty.



