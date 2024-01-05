Dell is transitioning beyond the 60Hz refresh rate, and is making 120Hz the new standard for office monitors, beginning with its new 34-inch and 40-inch ultrawide monitors.

The 40-inch (U4025QW) features a 5,120 x 2,160 resolution, and the 34-inch (U3425WE) has a 2,560 x 1,440 resolution. Both come with 120Hz IPS Black LCD panels and are curved.

The company said, “Marking nine years of being an industry leader in PC monitors, Dell continues to push the boundaries of display innovation, bridging the gap for those who demand ultimate performance with the best technology and design. Whether you’re a content creator, data scientist or engineer, or you just need a monitor to keep you in your flow.”

Since the introduction of flat panel displays, 60Hz has been the dominant for office monitors.

Dell, along with other manufacturers, already offer gaming monitors that are beyond 60Hz, however, for office monitors, the new standard would provide smoother, sharper visuals.

The company has equipped the 40-inch with HDMI 2.1 and DisplayPort 2.1 ports, as well as Thunderbolt 4, all to deliver up to 140W of power.

The 34-inch is equipped with DisplayPort 1.4, as well as HDMI 2.0, and Thunderbolt 4 for up to 90W power.

Moving on to IPS Black, which is a newer version of the IPS LCD panel, except now with a 2,000:1 contrast ratio.

While it is an improvement, it doesn’t match the VA LCD performance, and doesn’t enable HDR (High Dynamic Range) images and video. Dell claims the panel covers 98% (U3425WE) & 99% (U4025QW) of DCI-P3.

Some other notable features include USB-A and USB-C ports, as well as Picture-in-Picture (PiP) and Picture-by-Picture (PbP) capabilities, KVM support (Keyboard, Video, Mouse), a 2.5 Gbps LAN port, built in ambient light sensor, an ergonomic stand (tilt, swivel, height), and wake-on LAN functionality.

The ambient light sensor is used for automatic panel brightness adjustments.

The company has confirmed the 34-inch and 40-inch monitors will be available starting February 27th, and will be retailing for U$1,020 and U$2,400. Australian pricing and availability is still to be announced.