HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Latest News > Sony Working On Magnetic, Biometric Gaming Controller

Sony Working On Magnetic, Biometric Gaming Controller

By | 7 Sep 2021

Sony has filed new patents that show that the Japanese tech giant is working on an interactive video game control that will feature a biometric sensor, force feedback, and cameras.

Sony Interactive’s patent application 20210268373 shows “a first force feedback mechanism for providing resistance force to movement of a joystick (#200) that may be implemented in a computer simulation controller”, as well as a joystick that is “made of a permanently magnetic material.”

As the filing explains: “The mechanism may also include plural electromagnets (#204, with four shown in FIG. 2 spaced 90 degrees from each other) that can be energised individually or in appropriate combinations to prove a magnetic force on the collar and, hence, the joystick.”

Elsewhere, it offers another option, wherein, “the motorised force feedback mechanism may be implemented by a potentially piezoelectric haptic trigger and motor that create resistance to motion of the controller but that do not completely stiffen the controller.”

Sony’s patent was filed in the US on May 15, and was published this week by the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office.

 

About Post Author
, , ,
You may also like
Sony Ditches Free PS5 Game Upgrades
Legacy Audio Brand Aiwa Files For Bankruptcy
LG Wants Its New Gaming Speaker To Replace Your Headset
Google Paid Device Makers For Play Store Exclusivity
World’s Leading TV Vendors Increase Panel Orders
banner

Subscribe to our mailing list

indicates required

Popular Posts

LG Launches Lantern-Shaped Omnidirectional Speaker
Latest News LG
/
September 7, 2021
/
CE Costs Could Rise As TSMC Hikes Chip Prices
Components Industry Latest News
/
September 7, 2021
/
Retailer Problem For Stunning New Harman Speakers
Latest News
/
September 7, 2021
/
Sports Flick Website Gone, Founder Accused Of Fraud
Latest News Legal Video Streaming
/
September 7, 2021
/
LG, Samsung, Lenovo, Dell Hit With Patent Breach Investigation
Latest News
/
September 7, 2021
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

LG Launches Lantern-Shaped Omnidirectional Speaker
Latest News LG
/
September 7, 2021
/
/
Comments are Off
LG has released a new 360-degree speaker with a lantern-like design, billed as perfect for small social gatherings. The Xboom...
Read More