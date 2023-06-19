HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Latest News > LG Launches DualUp Monitor With A Super Tall Display

LG Launches DualUp Monitor With A Super Tall Display

By | 19 Jun 2023

LG launched a DualUp monitor last year with an ultra-tall display, featuring a 16:18 aspect ratio. Now, the company has launched a new monitor, model number 28MQ750, with essentially the same specifications, but with minor changes.

It has a screen size of 27.6 inches, utilising LG Nano IPS panel and a narrow bezel design on three sides. There is a resolution of 2560 x 2880, a wide colour gamut of 98% DCI-P3, 300 nits of brightness, a 1000:1 contrast ration, and HDR10 support.

It can also provide the same experience of two perfectly positioned 21.5 inch QHD resolution monitors stacked vertically.

It also comes equipped with an LG ergonomic stand, for easy lifting and rotating adjustments, with optimal positioning flexibility.

It features a full-featured USB-C interface, supporting a 90W external power supply, and can offer two HDMI and one DP interface, and built-in dual 7W high-powered speakers.

This monitor has been launched only in China, but it appears the display can be purchased worldwide. Pricing and availability details have yet to be released.

 



