350 Million Hours Of Activision Blizzard’s Diablo IV Played In Two Weeks

By | 19 Jun 2023

Diablo IV by Activision Blizzard Inc has seen a record 350 million hours of gameplay it two weeks since the launch.

Other information is as follows:

Most players were using PC platforms, however the company has seen a growth in the console.

Diablo IV sold very well on Microsoft’s Xbox.

The company’s executive has yet to comment on the Activision deal but has revealed it would boost market competition.

There are reportedly no immediate plans for a fifth Diablo game.

Diablo IV recorded $666 million in sales in the first five days after release.

 



