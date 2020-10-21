LG has launched what claims to be Australia’s largest microwave, boasting a capacity of 56L and robust features beyond simply ‘reheat and defrost.’

Retailing for A$539, the new LG NeoChef 56L Smart Inverter microwave (MS5696OMBS) is available now from selected authorised local retailers.

Harnessing a Smart Inverter Magnetron, the microwave offers power and temperature control for defrosting, heating and cooking – catering to large scale dishes as risotto, casseroles and jacket potatoes.

LG claims the microwave’s interior white LED lamp is up to three times more brighter and energy efficient than an incandescent light, for easier meal monitoring whilst cooking.

“With features such as the Smart Inverter Magnetron and mega 56-litre capacity, the traditional microwave has evolved from an appliance that only reheats and defrosts into one that can cook a variety of meal options for the whole family – whether it be curries, casseroles, brownies or cakes,” states Brad Reed, Senior Marketing Manager, Home Appliances, LG Electronics Australia.

The LG NeoChef 56L Smart Inverter microwave also incorporates an anti-bacterial easy-clean interior coating for simple clean-up – pledging to eliminate 99.99% of bacteria from the surface.

The microwave boasts a large cavity with sleek minimal design measuring at 607mm (W) x 490mm (D) x 347mm (H).

Accompanied by a ten-year parts warranty, the microwave comes in a matte black finish with tempered glass door.

Further information and full technical specifications are available on LG’s website here.