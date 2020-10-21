DJI has launched a new pocket 4K video camera with a built-in three-axis gimbal.

The DJI Pocket 2 is the successor to the Osmo Pocket from 2018, and features 4K recording, a wider lens, a larger sensor, and a new zoom feature.

It has an upgraded focus system to lock onto moving targets faster and more accurately, as well as a removable base plate for attaching new accessories, and an improved audio system for crisper and clearer sound recording.

According to DJI President Roger Luo, the Pocket 2 builds on the success of the original Osmo Pocket, and allows users to capture professional-quality video.

“We listened to our customers’ feedback and adapted the iconic design and form factor while raising the bar for the camera system. Pocket 2 brings an improved audio experience, as well as wider expandability.

“Whether you are out and about capturing everyday stories or a vlogger who requires more creative flair, the built-in intelligent features and different video templates allow anyone to create cinematic and engaging content,” he said.

The DJI Pocket 2 is available online and from selected retailers for $599 AUD, including the base unit, Mini Control Stick, and tripod. A Creator Combo pack is also available for $799, and includes includes the Mini Control Stick, tripod mount (1/4”), Wide-Angle Lens, Wireless Microphone + Windscreen, Do-It-All Handle, and Micro Tripod.