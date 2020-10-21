Amazon has opened early access for its ‘Luna’ cloud gaming service to select players, as it prepares to join the fight against Google Stadia and Apple Arcade.

Reported by The Verge, invitations to test Amazon’s Luna were issued to select US-based consumers this week, with a link to purchase an optional accompanying gaming controller.

Players will gain access to Luna across Fire TV, PC, Mac and iOS web apps, with an Android version tipped to roll-out soon.

The news follows persistent rumours last year about Amazon’s subscription cloud gaming service, with the ‘Luna’ name formally announced in September.

Early players will need to subscribe to the Luna Plus Game Channel, which includes access to 50 games for US$5.99/month.

“We are just getting started and need streamers and players of all kinds—core, casual, and first-time gamers—to provide feedback,” writes Marc Whitten, Amazon Entertainment Devices and Services VP.

“We want to hear what customers like, what they don’t like, and what they want to see us build. If we’re doing something great, tell us”

“If we’re missing the bar, we want to know that too. We can’t wait to hear what you think.”