LG Electronics has shipped over 10 million premium OLED TVs since the launch in 2013, with 899,000 of these shipping during the September quarter, a jump of 80 per cent year-on-year.

LG expects 2021 shipments alone to surpass 4 million, doubling last year’s shipment, and showing a considerable ramping up over the last eight-year period.

According to LG Electronics, it boasts a 60 per cent market share in global OLED TV sales.

The overall global market is tipped to surpass 2 million units sold a year in 2021, according to Omdia.