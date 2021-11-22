HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
LG Hits 10-Million Mark For OLED TVs

LG Hits 10-Million Mark For OLED TVs

22 Nov 2021

LG Electronics has shipped over 10 million premium OLED TVs since the launch in 2013, with 899,000 of these shipping during the September quarter, a jump of 80 per cent year-on-year.

LG expects 2021 shipments alone to surpass 4 million, doubling last year’s shipment, and showing a considerable ramping up over the last eight-year period.

According to LG Electronics, it boasts a 60 per cent market share in global OLED TV sales.

The overall global market is tipped to surpass 2 million units sold a year in 2021, according to Omdia.

