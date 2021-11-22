Apple has patented an iPad-like device with a dual foldable screen with the United States Patent and Trademark Office.

The device will be able to be joint operated, with the image splitting into two, or presenting one large image.

“One or more users may use multiple electronic devices together,” the patent explains.

“The electronic devices may sometimes be operated independently. When brought together, content may be displayed across the displays of the devices and other joint operations may be performed.”

It sounds a lot like Microsoft’s Surface Neo, but obviously is legally distinct enough to pass the Patent and Trademark Office’s bar.