A journalist who recently toured the Intel chip-making facility in Arizona returned with photos of their future chips and news which indicates Intel’s 14th generation of chips’ use of SoC and design makes it similar to Apple’s powerful M1 Max chip (below), their first SoC-based system.

Intel’s current 12th generation CPUs already stack up against Apple’s M1 Max, while Apple have plans to improve its performance, so the chip race is set to get very interesting indeed.

Intel Alder Lake processors have already been a hit, regarded among the best of the year, and the images and the news the journo returned with reveals their 13th and 14th generation will only get better.

The Sapphire Rapids server processor, due in 2022 as part of Intel’s Xeon server CPU lineup, includes four larger chiplets with processing engines and four smaller memory modules. The infrastructure is connected with Intel’s Embedded Multi-die Interconnect Bridge (EMIB) links.

The Intel Ponte Vecchio CPU, also due next year, is a high-performance data centre accelerator set to be very powerful.

Interestingly, the wafer of the upcoming Meteor Lake chip is 300mm featuring hundreds of test chips of the Intel Meteor Lake-M, likely to be Intel’s power-efficient series of 14th-Gen processors. Their size hints they will be part of Intel’s M-series.

They are rumored to operate on very low power requirements of between 5W and 15W.

They are built using Foveros packaging technology, allowing the use of up to three tiles through stacking chiplets into a full processor.

The first tile would be the computer die, followed by a system on a chip (SoC) LP die, then a graphics die.