Home > Latest News > LG Donates $260,000 In Gear To Ronald McDonald House

LG Donates $260,000 In Gear To Ronald McDonald House

By | 1 Dec 2021

LG Electronics Australia has announced plans to donate over $260,000 in home appliances, entertainment products and air-conditioning systems to refurbish Ronald McDonald Houses across Australia.

In addition, the company will provide support to the volunteer program, further cash donations, and drive fundraising efforts.

LG products will be used to enhance private family rooms, kitchens, laundries, lounges, quiet rooms and play areas.

“Rather than spending the night in a hospital waiting room, family members can stay in comfort at a Ronald McDonald House only steps away from the hospital and receive support from staff, volunteers or other families that are sharing similar experiences,” the company explains of the long-running program.

“LG is passionate about helping those in the community and is proud to partner with RMHC,” explains Gemma Lemieux, Marketing Director, LG Electronics Australia.

“Working with RMHC enables us to use our products to help over ten thousand families, whilst providing much needed funding and support for the organisation.”

Our success is rightly measured by the level of outstanding care we provide our families,” adds Barbara Ryan, CEO Ronald McDonald House Charities Australia.

“The work with LG will deliver more comfortable experiences for thousands of Australian families every year.”

