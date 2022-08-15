HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Latest News > LG Display Planning 20-Inch OLED TV Panel

LG Display Planning 20-Inch OLED TV Panel

By | 15 Aug 2022

LG Display is planning on launching a 20-inch OLED panel by the end of the year for use in televisions and other personal display devices.

The company’s vice president Kang Won-seok revealed this news at a forum hosted by the Korea Display Industry Association, noting that the new panel size is being introduced to meet demand for better-quality personal display devices that flourished during the pandemic, such as smaller televisions and computer monitors.

The smallest consumer OLED TV LG currently makes is 42 inches.

At the other end of the scale, Kang also announced that LG Display is developing a 77-inch transparent OLED screen, which it will unveil next year. The largest transparent OLED measures 55 inches.



