Motorola’s new Moto Razr 2022 went on sale for the first time yesterday in mainland China, and ten thousand units were snapped up within the first five minutes.

Motorola shared the news on its Weibo page; impressive numbers for a foldable, but some way shy of rival Xiaomi, who sold over 330,000 Redmi K50 units in five minutes earlier in the year.

The Moto Razr has a significant price advantage over Samsung’s Galaxy Z Flip4 in the Chinese market. The Razr retails for CNY 5,999 (US$890), whereas the Flip4 starts at CNY 8,499 (US$1260).

Head of Motorola Australia Kurt Bonnici confirmed to ChannelNews the Razr would be coming to the Australian market, as early as next month.

This September timing would see it square off against not only Samsung’s new Z Flip4 and Fold4 foldables, which come out on September 2, but with the iPhone 14 later that same month.

Bonnici said in Australia, Razor pricing will be similar to the Z Flip4, which starts at $1,499 for the 128GB model.