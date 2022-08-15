HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Latest News > Two Westinghouse Glass Cooktops Urgently Recalled

Two Westinghouse Glass Cooktops Urgently Recalled

By | 15 Aug 2022

Two models of Westinghouse Glass Cooktops have been urgently recalled nationwide due to a major risk of injury. The brand is owned by Electrolux.

According to the Australian Competition and Consumer Commision’s Product Safety page, “The glass in the cooktop does not comply with the Domestic Gas Cooking Appliances Standard,” meaning it could shatter into shards that could hit people and cause serious injury.

Owners of the 60cm three-burner and 90cm five-burner models have been urged to check the model number of their cooktop.

Westinghouse 60cm three-burner cooktop

Westinghouse 90cm five-burner cooktop

Those with the following model numbers or serial numbers should contact Electrolux for a free refund or replacement.

  • WHG638BC – PNC: 943254149
  • WHG958BC – PNC: 943254153
  • Serial numbers 95301134 to 22503805

Affected devices can also be identified by the number AGA 8145G.

The affected models were sold between February 2020 and July 18, 2022, at Bing Lee, E&S Trading, Harvey Norman, JB Hi-Fi and The Good Guys.

Electrolux, who own the Westinghouse brand, can be contacted at 1800 001 218 or at [email protected]



About Post Author
, , , , , , , , , , , , ,
You may also like
Kogan Takes Action Against Logistics Business That He Own 19% Of The Shares In
JB Hi-Fi Posts Record Earnings, Boosts Dividend 43%
NBN Set To Drop Internet Prices
Woolworths’ MyDeal Takeover Given ACCC Green Light
EXCLUSIVE:New Motorola 2022 Razr Confirmed For OZ Along With New Premium Smartphones
Error, group does not exist! Check your syntax! (ID: 5)
banner

Subscribe to our mailing list

indicates required

Popular Posts

Android 13 Debuts On Google Pixel Smartphones
Latest News
/
August 16, 2022
/
IKEA Festival Aims To Get Shoppers Back In Stores
Latest News
/
August 16, 2022
/
Motorola Sold 10,000 Razr Foldables In First 5 Minutesflip4
Latest News
/
August 16, 2022
/
LG Display Planning 20-Inch OLED TV Panel
Latest News
/
August 15, 2022
/
Foxtel Boss Attacks Outdated Anti-Siphoning TV Laws
Latest News
/
August 15, 2022
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

Android 13 Debuts On Google Pixel Smartphones
Latest News
/
August 16, 2022
/
/
Comments are Off
Android 13 has made its arrival, first appearing on Google’s own Pixel smartphones as it has in the past. What...
Read More