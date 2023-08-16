House of Marley’s New Turntable Has Bluetooth Connectivity
House of Marley have unveiled its brand new Stir It Up Lux Bluetooth turntable, which is equipped with an Audio Technica MM Phono Cartridge, Bluetooth connectivity, and a switchable phono pre-amplifier.
This turntable was created in honour of Bob Marley’s legacy of love for music and the planet, with an amazing music listening experience surrounding sustainability,
Along with vinyl record playback, this turntable also features Bluetooth 5.3 connectivity, and allows wireless connection to any Bluetooth speaker. It also has a switchable phono preamp output for added flexibility, which can physically connect to any amplifier/audio system with a dedicated phono input or standard RCA line inputs.
Bob Marley’s daughter, Cedella Marley said, “Vinyl is the most genuine way to listen to your favorite music – there’s no skipping tracks, so you’re listening to the album exactly as the artist intended you to…That’s everything for a musician. Immersing yourself deep in the roots of an album with House of Marley’s new Stir it Up Lux turntable is an unforgettable experience.”
See the Key Features below:
- 45 and 33 RPM speeds
- Solid, sustainably crafted bamboo plinth
- Infinitely recyclable glass platter
- Double-sided Cork slipmat, with zoetrope side (zoetrope works best at 33RPM and 11 Hz or 11 FPS)
- Belt drive with Auto start/stop
- Built-in, switchable pre-amp; 3.5mm AUX out and RCA (phono/line) out
- Replaceable Audio-Technica elliptical stylus (AT-95E) and adjustable counterweight
See the Turntable Specifications below:
- Model Number: EM-JT010
- Drive Method: Belt
- Motor: DC Servo Controlled
- Platter: 8mm Glass with Double-sided Cork Slipmat
- Nominal Speeds: 33.33 / 45 RPM
- Wow and Flutter: <.03 %
- Signal/Noise Ratio (SNR): 50 dB
- Output Level (Preamp Off): 5mv @1 kHz, -10dB
- Output Level (Preamp On-Line Output): 250mv @1 kHz, -10dB
- Weight: 10 lbs/4.5 kg
- Dimensions: 16.5 x 13.7 x 4.13 in (42 x 34.8 x 10.5 cm)
- Power Adapter: Universal 100-240 VAC/50-60Hz
See the Cartridge Specifications below:
- Cartridge Type: Moving Magnet (½-inch mount)
- Cartridge Model: AT-95E
- Frequency Response: 20 Hz – 20 kHz.
- Channel Separation: >20 dB at 1 kHz.
- Tracking Force: 1.5 – 2.5 g (2 g recommended)
- Stylus: 0.4 x 0.7 mm elliptical diamond.
- Cantilever: Alloy tube.
- Mount: Half-inch.
- Replacement Stylus: ATN95E.
See the Included Accessories below:
- Double Sided Cork slipmat
- Main power adapter with UK, AU, US, and EU plugs
- RCA to Aux cable
- Stylus pressure gauge
- Quick start guide
This turntable was created with sustainability in mind, crafted using bamboo, aluminium, glass, and cork.
As stated previously, the Stir It Up Lux Bluetooth Turntable is also about sustainability. Carefully crafted using bamboo, aluminum, glass, and cork, this music must-have harnesses the power of mindfully-sourced materials while delivering a sleek and compact design.
The anti-slip reversible mat has a cork natural aesthetic on one side, and a special Zoetrope design on the other side which adds a pop of color and an unexpected animation.
Priced at $429.00 AUD (Amazon) and $449.95 AUD (House of Marley), this turntable can also be purchased from other select retailers.