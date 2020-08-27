HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Industry > Coronavirus > LG Announce PuriCare Wearable Air Purifier

LG Announce PuriCare Wearable Air Purifier

By | 27 Aug 2020
LG Electronics has announced that it will showcase the PuriCare Wearable Air Purifier in its virtual exhibition at IFA 2020, and confirmed that the product will be available in select markets in Q4 2020.

The wearable purifier kills harmful germs with built-in UV-LED lights, and features high-performance replaceable filters. The purifier’s dual fans then provide the user with clean, filtered air.

It features LG’s patented Respiratory Sensor, which detects the cycle and volume of the wearer’s breath and adjusts the three-speed dual fans as needed, speeding up to assist air intake or slowing it down to reduce resistance when the wearer is exhaling.

Designed to be comfortable, the LG Puricare Wearable Air Purifier fits snugly on the user’s face to reduce air leakage and is lightweight.

The 820mAh battery can deliver up to 8 hours in low mode and two hours in high mode. It also comes with a case that can further charge your mask.

LG PuriCare Wearable Air Purifier

As it is compatible with the LG ThinQ mobile app, users can receive smartphone alerts when filters need to be replaced.

It is worth nothing that all components of the LG PuriCare Wearable Air Purifiers – such as the filters to the ear straps – are both replaceable and recyclable, making it a more environmentally friendly solution than many options out there.

“The PuriCare Wearable Air Purifier is an exciting addition to our growing lineup of products designed to deliver meaningful health and hygiene benefits,” said Dan Song, President of LG Electronics Home Appliance & Air Solution Company.

“At a time when consumers are seeking ways to make life safer and more convenient, it’s important that we’re able to offer solutions that add measurable value.”

Local pricing and availability have not yet been confirmed.

