Samsung has seen a rise in transactions using its contactless Samsung Pay payment service as it launches a new partnership to bring eligibility to Bankwest cardholders.

Monthly active Samsung Pay user figures have grown by 16 per cent since the start of the year, with a 35 per cent rise in the number of monthly transactions.

The news comes ahead of a partnership which will see Bankwest customers able to load their cards onto Samsung Pay and make contactless payments using their devices.

According to Mark Hodgson, Head of Product and Services at Samsung Electronics Australia, the Bankwest partnership is an important step in providing walletless payment solutions for all Australians, and comes at a good time for the company following the release of its latest Galaxy Note smartphone as well as a range of wearables.

“Demand for digital wallet solutions and contactless payments have grown strongly this year and we see this trend continuing as more people understand the convenience, secure authentication methods, as well as peace of mind that comes with removing the need to physically touch a terminal,” he said.

Louise Tovey, GM of Everyday Banking at Bankwest, added that the move will help strengthen Bankwest’s customer experience.

“Australians are using their smart devices more than ever, with customers wanting choices that allow them to transact and do their banking in their own time and in their own way,” she said.

More than 70 other card brands have already partnered with Samsung Pay.