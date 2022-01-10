HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Latest News > LG And Panasonic Leap Into The Metaverse

LG And Panasonic Leap Into The Metaverse

By | 10 Jan 2022

LG and Panasonic are among the company showcasing their nascent plans to engage in the metaverse at this year’s CES conference.

LG used a media event to discuss its incubation program, which is developing several metaverse-related products.

They announced iQ3, an arm that developed metaverse-based corporate training programs and I3M, an “immersive experience startup that offers world travel opportunities in the metaverse.”

However, the head of LG Nova, Sokwoo Rhee, admits that the term ‘metaverse’ is a shifting one.

“I don’t think metaverse is a defined word at this point. It is still evolving,” he said.

“I don’t think we want to define it or dictate it at this point. We roughly know what it is and we know that’s going to be the part of the future.”

Panasonic were less nebular, using CES 2022 to launch MeganeX (pictured above), a VR headset that weighs only 250 grams, with the ability to project 5.2K 10-bit HDR images at a refresh rate of up to 120Hz.

“Panasonic needed the new market, new customer and new product,” said Takuma Iwasa, CEO of Panasonic subsidary Shiftall, who developed the headset.

“We believe the metaverse has huge business potential and people will spend more time in it.”

The headset will be available in the second quarter of 2022.



About Post Author
, , , , , ,
You may also like
Samsung CEO Open To Working With LG On OLED
CES 2022: LG’s First MicroLED TVs To Ship “Later This Year”
LG Unveils World’s Largest — And Smallest — OLED TVs
CES 2022: LG’s New Ranges Redefine OLED TV
CES 2022: LG Gets Into Gaming Laptops
Error, group does not exist! Check your syntax! (ID: 5)
banner

Subscribe to our mailing list

indicates required

Popular Posts

Samsung’s New In-Car Phone Charger Offers 25W Fast Charging
Latest News
/
January 10, 2022
/
Glitch Left Google Staffers Without Their Pay
Latest News
/
January 10, 2022
/
Facebook’s Head Of PR Leaves Company After Nightmare Year
Latest News
/
January 10, 2022
/
India Launch World’s Largest Antitrust Investigation Into Google
Latest News
/
January 10, 2022
/
Sky News Reveals 2022 Line-up
Latest News
/
January 10, 2022
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

Samsung’s New In-Car Phone Charger Offers 25W Fast Charging
Latest News
/
January 10, 2022
/
/
Comments are Off
Photos and details of Samsung’s forthcoming car charger have leaked, with the fast charging solution expected to be released alongside...
Read More