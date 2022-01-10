LG and Panasonic are among the company showcasing their nascent plans to engage in the metaverse at this year’s CES conference.

LG used a media event to discuss its incubation program, which is developing several metaverse-related products.

They announced iQ3, an arm that developed metaverse-based corporate training programs and I3M, an “immersive experience startup that offers world travel opportunities in the metaverse.”

However, the head of LG Nova, Sokwoo Rhee, admits that the term ‘metaverse’ is a shifting one.

“I don’t think metaverse is a defined word at this point. It is still evolving,” he said.

“I don’t think we want to define it or dictate it at this point. We roughly know what it is and we know that’s going to be the part of the future.”

Panasonic were less nebular, using CES 2022 to launch MeganeX (pictured above), a VR headset that weighs only 250 grams, with the ability to project 5.2K 10-bit HDR images at a refresh rate of up to 120Hz.

“Panasonic needed the new market, new customer and new product,” said Takuma Iwasa, CEO of Panasonic subsidary Shiftall, who developed the headset.

“We believe the metaverse has huge business potential and people will spend more time in it.”

The headset will be available in the second quarter of 2022.