Erin Molan, Piers Morgan, and Joe Hildebrand are among the new names that will grace Sky News’ 2022 schedule.

Molan will be a “primetime contributor” after leaving Nine, while Hildebrand, who recently left Channel Ten, will host a Friday night quiz-show, The Blame Game.

Herald Sun columnist Rita Panahi will host an affairs program 9.30pm Monday through Thursday, while Piers Morgan will join the lineup later in the year.

A daily business program – Business Now with Ross Greenwood – will air at 4.30pm. Paul Murray will move to 8pm Sunday to Thursday, as well as hosting election coverage in the form of a series of ‘Pub Tests’.

“We’ll bring viewers unrivalled coverage of the federal election and post-pandemic federal budget,” Sky News Australia chief executive Paul Whittaker said.

“There’ll be in-depth analysis of the health, social and economic implications of new variants of Covid-19. And we have some big events to look forward to, including the Winter Olympics and Commonwealth Games, to name a few.”