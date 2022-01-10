HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Latest News > India Launch World’s Largest Antitrust Investigation Into Google

India Launch World’s Largest Antitrust Investigation Into Google

By | 10 Jan 2022

Indian is one of the largest markets in the world, so a current antitrust investigation by its watchdog is terrible news for Google, as the country’s Digital News Publishers Association filed a series of complaint against the tech giant.

They allege that Google is “abusing” its dominance in search results to effectively control news outlets, imposing unfair restrictions.

“The allegations of the informant, when seen in this vertically integrated ecosystem operated by Google, makes it prima facie appear that news publishers have no choice but to accept the terms and conditions imposed by Google,” the Competition Commission of India said.

“Google appears to operate as a gateway between various news publishers on the one hand and news readers on the other. Another alternative for the news publisher is to forgo the traffic generated by Google for them, which would be unfavourable to their revenue generation.”

“It has also been averred that the terms of the agreements entered between the members of the Informant [news publishers] and the OPs [Google and its subsidiaries] for sharing the advertisement revenues are unilaterally and arbitrarily dictated by the OPs, and the members of the Informant have no other option but to accept the terms, as they are, with no bargaining power whatsoever,” the watchdog explained in its 21-page filing.

“The only alternate to the AMP system is for publishers to subscribe with Google, which benefits Google, to the detriment of the publishers.”

Google has not responded to the charges.



About Post Author
, , ,
You may also like
Glitch Left Google Staffers Without Their Pay
Google Products Banned After Loss To Sonos OZ Market Not Affected
Google, Facebook Slapped With Fines Over Cookies
Did Google Pay Apple Billions To Stay Out Of Search Engines?
Google Will Fire Staff Who Refuse The Jab
Error, group does not exist! Check your syntax! (ID: 5)
banner

Subscribe to our mailing list

indicates required

Popular Posts

Samsung’s New In-Car Phone Charger Offers 25W Fast Charging
Latest News
/
January 10, 2022
/
Glitch Left Google Staffers Without Their Pay
Latest News
/
January 10, 2022
/
Facebook’s Head Of PR Leaves Company After Nightmare Year
Latest News
/
January 10, 2022
/
LG And Panasonic Leap Into The Metaverse
Latest News
/
January 10, 2022
/
Sky News Reveals 2022 Line-up
Latest News
/
January 10, 2022
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

Samsung’s New In-Car Phone Charger Offers 25W Fast Charging
Latest News
/
January 10, 2022
/
/
Comments are Off
Photos and details of Samsung’s forthcoming car charger have leaked, with the fast charging solution expected to be released alongside...
Read More