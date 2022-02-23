HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
By | 23 Feb 2022

LG say they have formed an alliance with Google to create a global artificial intelligence system, using LG’s AI Research hyperscale AI “Exaone” to create a customer experience.

There are 13 founding members with, LG AI Research, LG Electronics, LG Chem, LG Uplus, LG CNS, Google, Woori Bank, Shutterstock, Elsevier, EBS, Korea University Medicine, Hanyang University Medical Center and VA Corporation.

Exaone stands for “Expert AI For Everyone”.  They scale data  to think, learn and decide like a human, according to LG AI Research.

They have aalrearfy already processed more than 600 billion pieces of writing and 250 million high-definition images combined with texts.



