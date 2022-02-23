HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Kmart Enters Whitegoods Market

Kmart Enters Whitegoods Market

By | 23 Feb 2022

Kmart has stepped into whitegoods sales, with a range of affordable fridges, washing machines, dryers, and dishwaters.

The whitegoods are under the Anko brand, and only available via Kmart’s online hub. Kmart is also offering in-home repairs under a two-year warranty if needed.

A Kmart spokesperson said whitegoods was previously a gap in the chain’s offerings.

“We want to provide our customers with everything they need at the lowest products. The products have all received positive reception since launching with customers responding well across all categories.”

Kmart’s ‘Anko’ range spans eight items, including a 4.5kg vented dyer for $249, an 8kg top load washer for $419, a 203-litre top mount fridge for $449, and a dishwasher for $399.

Given the accelerated move towards online shopping, this is a relatively cost-effective way for Kmart to dip its toe into this market, without the logistics issues of having in-store stock.



