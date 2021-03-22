HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Latest News > Telstra To Split Into Four Entities In Proposed Restructure

Telstra To Split Into Four Entities In Proposed Restructure

By | 22 Mar 2021
,

Telstra has today officially announced its proposed restructure, which would see the group split into four separate entities.

The legal structure, where all four offshoots will fall under the umbrella of holding company Telstra Group, includes the following entities: InfraCo Fixed, InfraCo Towers, ServeCo.

Telstra is also splitting its international business into a new subsidiary.

The restructure of Telstra Group is contingent on shareholders approving the push to transfer investments into the new entity.

“Telstra shareholders will own shares in the new holding company on a like-for-like basis with no change to ownership levels,” the company said.

The restructure is expected to be completed by December 2021 and Telstra says the plans are part of the company’s T22 Strategy.

“It also reflects the new post-COVID world we are living in and the fact our assets are a critical part of the infrastructure that is enabling the nation’s rapidly growing digital economy,” Telstra chairman John Mullens said in a statement to the ASX.

“In addition to shareholder and court approval, there a re a number of other steps to work through including taxation, stamp duty rulings and discussions with government, regulators and other key stakeholders.”

Commenting on the news, Telstra CEO Andy Penn said the new legal structure is an important milestone in the company’s history.

“The new structure has been chosen as it delivers a modern, optimal long-term portfolio structure for the Telstra group of businesses, which will maximise flexibility and value realisation of our assets and deliver optimal outcomes for the Telstra Group as a whole,” he said.

About Post Author
April Glover is Editor at SmartHouse magazine and writes across Channel news. She has been a journalist covering breaking news, business, technology, real-life and lifestyle topics across titles in Australia, New Zealand and the UK since 2015. April began as a cadet journalist at a monthly business magazine, before writing for various mastheads including the Scottish Mail on Sunday in Glasgow. Her work has appeared in New Idea, that's life Australia and UK, The Sun, The Mirror, Daily Mail, Woman's Own, Kidspot, Whimn and Buzzfeed.
, , , ,
You may also like
Telecom Companies To Ditch TV & Outdoor Ad Spend For Digital
Telstra Beats Optus, Vodafone In 5G Benchmarks
Telstra Testing Done, Low-Band 5G Ready
Is Amazon Prime Getting Set To Bid For AFL Rights?
Telstra Takes Retailers Down + $389M Payout Following Collapse
banner

Subscribe to our mailing list

indicates required

Popular Posts

Button Batteries In ACCC Crosshairs During 2021
ACCC Latest News
/
March 22, 2021
/
Oz PC Market Soars By 11.8% During Pandemic
Desktop PCS Latest News
/
March 22, 2021
/
REVIEW: The Wave Outdoor Series II Speaker Is A Rugged Beast Made For Adventure
Latest News Latest Reviews
/
March 22, 2021
/
SmartHouse’s Best Of The Best Awards 2021 Announced
Latest News
/
March 22, 2021
/
Telecom Companies To Ditch TV & Outdoor Ad Spend For Digital
Latest News
/
March 22, 2021
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

Button Batteries In ACCC Crosshairs During 2021
ACCC Latest News
/
March 22, 2021
/
/
Comments are Off
The Australian Competition and Consumer Commission (ACCC) will prioritise safety standards for products containing button batteries in 2021. The consumer...
Read More