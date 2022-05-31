Lenovo Group companies in Australia have achieved 32.4 per cent year-on-year growth, in what was an iimpressive year all round for the Chinese-owned company.

The company netted a combined total revenue in Australia of A$1.45 billion for the full year.

For the fourth quarter (the Hong Kong fiscal year 2022 ended March 31) Lenovo Group companies in Australia achieved a combined total revenue of A$329.36 million, representing 27.9 per cent year-on-year growth.

Lenovo’s PC business also topped Australian ranking for the first time, with shipments making up 20.58 per cent of the total market share during the fourth quarter.

“Lenovo saw strong demand in the commercial segment, especially in our Solutions & Services business as well as in commercial devices,” said Matt Codrington, Managing Director, Lenovo Australia and New Zealand.

“We also saw increased demand in the consumer segment for our market-leading offerings.

“Despite industry component supply headwinds, we accelerated PC growth faster than the market and were able to claim the overall top spot in Australia, as well as #1 PC vendor in the consumer space (excluding iOS).

“Lenovo’s strategy to further diversify revenue streams alongside the core PC business with our ‘everything-as-a-service’ TruScale offerings has resulted in market leading smart collaboration solutions, OEM offerings, Smart-Home and IoT, and vertical solutions across retail, education and finance sectors that also exceeded targets.

“Additionally, Lenovo ISG (Infrastructure Solutions Group) division grew its business in a very competitive market. Meanwhile, Lenovo MBG (Mobile Business Group) increased its full-year revenue by more than 50% year-on-year.

“Our growing market share is reflective of our ability to offer best in class devices and tailored solutions. As customers’ needs evolve, our services-led transformation means we can be the ideal partner to solve unique customer challenges.”