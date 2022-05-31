HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Latest News > LG Gram 2022 Laptop Range Launches In Australia

LG Gram 2022 Laptop Range Launches In Australia

By | 31 May 2022

South Korean tech conglomerate LG have announced the Australian launch of their 2022 range of Gram premium laptops. Boasting thin, portable and lightweight designs alongside powerful hardware, LG say that the new range is ideal for a wide variety of users.

The new range is made up of six clamshell models with sizes offered in 14-inch, 16-inch and 17-inch, all with a slim bezel design and a high screen-to-body ratio.

LG have fitted the Gram range with 2,560×1,600, 16:10 IPS panels that boast high brightness, 99% DCI-P3 colour gamut coverage, making the notebooks ideal for both work and play needs. The displays are also anti-glare, reducing distracting reflections and making it easier for users to see what they’re doing regardless of environment,

The entire range makes use of 12th Gen Intel Core processors, which alongside a Gen 4 NVMe SSD and LPDDR5 RAM provides users with rapid fast response and plenty of processing power.

LG have said that the power upgrade featured in the new range is part of their goal in providing users in an optimized user experience.

“LG has placed emphasis on performance and productivity to ensure consumers can do it all on their LG gram,” says Head of B2B Marketing (Solutions for Business) at LG Electronics Australia.

“These products are truly a versatile solution and are ideal for a dynamic worker who is looking to upgrade how they do their day-to-day tasks.”

Credit: LG

Ensuring that users are properly protected, LG have fitted the new range with LG Glance by Mirametrix, which will lock the screen if the user walks away and blurs the screen if someone is looking over their shoulder. Furthermore, if a user connects a second monitor, the mouse and window being used will be moved to the screen the user is looking at.

For those who buy the LG gram 16-inch (16799Q-GAA78A) at launch from LG.com/au, LG will throw in the Gram View+ display, a portable 16-inch monitor that connects via USB-C.

The LG Gram laptop range is available in Australia as of this month. Pricing, availability and specifications can be found below.

 

LG gram 17

(17Z90Q-GAA78A)

 LG gram 16

(16Z90Q-GAA78A)

  

LG gram 16

(16790Q-GAA75A)

 LG gram 16 (16790Q-GAA55A)  

LG gram 14

(14Z90Q-GAA72A)

  

LG gram 14

(14Z90Q-GAA52A)
Display

Size

 17-inch 16-inch 16-inch 16-inch 14-inch 14-inch
RRP $3,299 $3,199 $2,999 $2,699 $2,299 $1,999
Stockist  

Leading retailers & LG.com/au

 Leading retailers & LG.com/au LG.com/au Leading retailers & LG.com/au Leading retailers & LG.com/au Leading retailers

& LG.com/au
Screen

Resolution

 WQXGA 2560×1600 WQXGA

2,560×1,600

 WQXGA

2,560×1,600

 WQXGA

2,560 x1,600

 WUXGA 1,920 x 1,200 WUXGA

1,920 x 1,200
Weight 1.350kg 1,199g 1,199g 1199g 999g 999g
Size 378.8 x 258.8

x 17.7mm

 354.5 x 242.1 x 16.8mm 354.5 x 242.1 x 16.8mm  

354.5 x242.1 x 16.8mm

 312 x 213.9 x 16.8mm 312 x 213.9 x 16.8mm
Battery 80Wh Li-Ion 80Wh Li-Ion 80Wh Li-Ion 80Wh Li-Ion 72Wh Li-Ion 72Wh Li-Ion
Processor Intel i7 Intel i7-1260P Intel i5-1240P Intel i5 Intel i5 Intel 1%
Memory 16GB 16GB 16GB 16GB 16GB 16GB
Storage 1TB 1TB 512GB 512GB 256GB 256GB
Speakers 2 x 1.5W 2 x 1.5W 2 x 1.5W 2 x 1.5W 2 x 1.5W 2 x 1.5W
Software Windows 11 Home Windows 11 Home Windows 11 Home Windows 11 Home Windows 11 Home Windows 11 Home

 



