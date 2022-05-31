South Korean tech conglomerate LG have announced the Australian launch of their 2022 range of Gram premium laptops. Boasting thin, portable and lightweight designs alongside powerful hardware, LG say that the new range is ideal for a wide variety of users.

The new range is made up of six clamshell models with sizes offered in 14-inch, 16-inch and 17-inch, all with a slim bezel design and a high screen-to-body ratio.

LG have fitted the Gram range with 2,560×1,600, 16:10 IPS panels that boast high brightness, 99% DCI-P3 colour gamut coverage, making the notebooks ideal for both work and play needs. The displays are also anti-glare, reducing distracting reflections and making it easier for users to see what they’re doing regardless of environment,

The entire range makes use of 12th Gen Intel Core processors, which alongside a Gen 4 NVMe SSD and LPDDR5 RAM provides users with rapid fast response and plenty of processing power.

LG have said that the power upgrade featured in the new range is part of their goal in providing users in an optimized user experience.

“LG has placed emphasis on performance and productivity to ensure consumers can do it all on their LG gram,” says Head of B2B Marketing (Solutions for Business) at LG Electronics Australia.

“These products are truly a versatile solution and are ideal for a dynamic worker who is looking to upgrade how they do their day-to-day tasks.”

Ensuring that users are properly protected, LG have fitted the new range with LG Glance by Mirametrix, which will lock the screen if the user walks away and blurs the screen if someone is looking over their shoulder. Furthermore, if a user connects a second monitor, the mouse and window being used will be moved to the screen the user is looking at.

For those who buy the LG gram 16-inch (16799Q-GAA78A) at launch from LG.com/au, LG will throw in the Gram View+ display, a portable 16-inch monitor that connects via USB-C.

The LG Gram laptop range is available in Australia as of this month. Pricing, availability and specifications can be found below.