Lenovo has revealed the winners of its partner awards for this year, with 32 awards presented across Australia and New Zealand.

Seven award categories have been presented in PC and Smart Devices (PCSD), and 10 in Data Center Group (DCG). Dicker Data took out Distributor of the Year in PCSD for both Australia and New Zealand, and in DCG for Australia.

According to Matt Codrington, Managing Director, Lenovo Australia & New Zealand, all award winners demonstrated innovative solutions and excellent service.

“Lenovo is incredibly proud of the work our channel partners have done in the past year whilst navigating their businesses through a truly unique time.

“These awards celebrate the hard and smart work of our partners, who have tapped into Lenovo’s end-to-end solutions and brought innovative solutions to their customers. Lenovo continues to put channel partners at the heart of its business and will continue to celebrate their great work,” he said.

Lenovo PCSD 2020 Partner Award Winners Australia :

Australian Distributor of the Year – Dicker Data Growth Partner of the Year – Auscomp Computers Pty Ltd Innovation Partner of the Year – Blue Connections Pty Ltd Education Partner of the Year – Datacom QLD Reseller of the Year | Platinum Partner – Computer Alliance Pty Ltd Reseller of the Year | Gold Partner – Scorpion Technology Computers Pty Ltd Lenovo Legend – Brett Armstrong, Ingram Micro Australia

Lenovo PCSD 2020 Partner Award Winners New Zealand :

New Zealand Distributor of the Year – Dicker Data NZ Growth Partner of the Year – Pb Technologies Ltd Innovation Partner of the Year – Datacom Systems Ltd Education Partner of the Year – Cyclone Computer Company Ltd Reseller of the Year | Platinum Partner – Spark New Zealand Reseller of the Year | Gold Partner – Focus Technology Group Ltd Lenovo Legend – Richard Harri, Dicker Data NZ

Lenovo DCG 2020 Partner Award Winners Australia :

Australian Distributor of the Year – Dicker Data Reseller of the Year: Platinum Partner – Data#3 Reseller of the Year: Gold Partner – Subnet MSP of the Year – IQ3 ThinkAgile Champion – Interact IT Innovation Partner – Fujitsu Australia Growth Partner if the Year – DXC Technology Alliance Champion Award – Winston Wong, VMware Technical Excellence Award – John Herlihy, Data#3 Sales Marquee Award – Steve Bowyer, Advent One

Lenovo DCG 2020 Partner Award Winners New Zealand :