Pro audio equipment maker, Denon, has debuted four new special edition products in celebration of its 110-year anniversary; a new receiver, integrated amplifier, SACD player, and phono cartridge.

Each product encompasses a silver-graphite colourway and 110 anniversary logo, and has been exclusively manufactured at the Denon factory in Shirakawa, Japan.

The products seek to celebrate Denon’s ‘true fans’, and pledge to encompass features that honour the company’s core competencies.

The four new products include the; Denon AVR-A110 A/V receiver, PMA-A110 integrated amplifier, DCD-A110 SACD player, and DL-A110 MC phono cartridge.

The new flagship AVR-A110 A/V receiver (US$5499) supports 8K and combines most 3D home threatre formats (eg. Dolby Atmos®, DTS:X®, DTS:X Pro®, IMAX Enhanced®, Auro-3D®) for an immersive in-home experience.

The received offers 8K/60Hz pass-through or upscaling (4K/120Hz for gaming), and supports the latest HDMI specifications. The product seeks to deliver an impressive 4K home theater system, whist future-proofing for 8K compatibility.

The new Denon PMA-A110 (US$3,499) claims to be the highest-end integrated amplifier the company has released to the North American market, catering to music enthusiasts with superb sound.

The new Denon DCD-A110 SACD Player (US$2,999) pledges to deliver the finest playback of CDs and and Super Audio CDs, plus high-resolution audio files up to 192-kHz/24-bit recorded on DVD-R/RW and DVD+R/RW discs.

The limited edition product also includes fully independent power supplies for digital and analog circuits mitigate interference.

The special edition Denon DL-A110 Phono Cartridge (US$599) harnesses a premium moving coil design, hand spun in Japan as similarly in the 1960s.

The product pledges to deliver balanced signature sound with extended low frequencies ideal for vinyl records.

The 110-year anniversary products will release internationally in October, with the CL-A110 launching November 2020. Australian pricing and availability is yet to be announced.

Further information and full product specifications are available on Denon’s website here.